IND vs ENG | Final Test match is a must-win game for England, attests Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler has stated that the final Test match between India and England in Manchester is a must-win game for England. Butler further added that the hosts are familiar with the conditions in Manchester as they have recently battled against Pakistan and West Indies at the same venue.

Ahead of the fifth and final Test match in Manchester, England are hopeful that the team can bounce back and win the series decider. On the other hand, India are eyeing their first series victory in England since 2007. India won the Oval Test by 157 runs to go up 2-1 with the final match of the Test series is scheduled to start from Friday, September 10.

Jos Butler, who was on paternity leave during the fourth Test, stated the final Test match is a crucial game for the hosts. The England vice-captain credited Team India for putting on a brilliant show in the Oval Test.

"It was a fantastic Test match (at the Oval). The Indians played brilliant cricket. We want to win this Test match and level the series. The spirits are high in the side, it's a must win game for us," Buttler said during a media interaction, reported TOI.

Speaking on COVID concerns in the Indian camp, Butler stated that he expects the final Test to be held as per the schedule.

"I don't know too much, to be honest, at the moment. At present we are expecting the game to go ahead. Things are all fine in our camp. We are looking forward to the game," said Buttler, when asked about the latest development.

Talking on the wicket at Old Trafford, Butler reckoned that the hosts have recently played against Pakistan and West Indies at the same venue, which will definitely benefit the team.

"Pretty good wicket, looks a bit dry. There could be spin later on. We played against the West Indies and Pakistan so we know the conditions pretty well."

The England vice-captain revealed that James Anderson was fully fit for playing the final Test match against India in Manchester.

"He has bowled fantastically well in the series. Jimmy is incredibly fit. He has looked after himself very well. He looks exactly the same (as was in first match) and is available for selection," he said.

Speaking on the World Cup squad selection, the Lancashire star stated that the team is excited for the challenge in UAE.

"There is strength and depth. The white ball squad is fantastic. We have some brilliant players and match-winners. We are excited for that challenge and will try to do the maximum.

The Ashes tour is scheduled to begin in December, commenting on this the Englishman stated the players are waiting for information regarding the tour for making decisions.

"In the current situation, we are waiting for more information to make any decisions. All guys are waiting for more clarity in (next) two weeks," he said.