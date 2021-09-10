ENG vs IND | Twitter reacts to Manchester Test being cancelled due to COVID outbreak

Today at 2:10 PM
After all the speculation regarding the final Test between India and England in Manchester, the ECB finally announced that the match would not be postponed but cancelled. The Twitteratti immediately jumped onto their favorite social media channel to have their say on the latest development.
LOL
5th test match cancelled.— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 10, 2021
Ashwin to Kohli & Shastri: pic.twitter.com/qPBzMcd2qV
MAKES SENSE
*5th test cancelled *— Garima Katiyar🇮🇳 (@_weirdotweets) September 10, 2021
Every Indian rn :#BCCI pic.twitter.com/EwasVoLB53
HAHA OH GOD
Ashwin included in the team......... But Test is cancelled#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Ja1goAA5z0— Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) September 10, 2021
LMAO
Cricket fans to corona after hearing that 5th test between India and England has been cancelled 😂 pic.twitter.com/hzwGMUcR2Q— Rahul (@iamRahul66) September 10, 2021
SMART HAHA
The #ENGvIND 5th #cricket test cancelled … #China wins the series.— Samir Saran (@samirsaran) September 10, 2021
They win everything these days
HAHA WHAT EVEN
BCCI to Shashtri :- 5th test match is cancelled because of your irresponsible behavior!— Mantya (@ma12nish) September 10, 2021
Le Shashtri :-#ManchesterTest #Cancel #BCCI #Cricket #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/tXehPGeKyA
GOTTA FEEL FOR HIM
Ashwin after 5th test gets cancelled #5thTest be like : pic.twitter.com/kXVx2Y7GSR— Pranjul SharmaJi (@SharmaaJie) September 10, 2021
LOL
#ManchesterTest— Jitendra Mundel (@iamJMundel) September 10, 2021
The 5th Test in Old Trafford is cancelled.
Meanwhile cricket fans: pic.twitter.com/NXAsFfoTem
WHAT EVEN
#ENGvsIND #5thTest #ManchesterTest— Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) September 10, 2021
News : ENG vs IND 5th Test has been postponed & may get cancelled due to covid-19 !
Cricket Fans to Corona : pic.twitter.com/PH1abozuOL
TRUE ACTUALLY
Obvs with the WT20 this was the only spot they had, unfortubate it had been cancelled in the spring etc— Nellberg cricket 🏏 (@nellbergcricket) September 10, 2021
But shoehorning it in then claiming it doesn't have anything to do with this test being cancelled rather than postponed doesn't hold up #ENGvsIND
