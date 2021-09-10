ENG vs IND | Start of Manchester Test postponed after India players express concerns

Today at 1:11 PM
After the Indian contingent voiced their concerns about the start of the fifth and final Test of the India vs England series, it has been decided that the match will not begin on Friday. The decision comes on the back of discussions between BCCI and ECB after Yogesh Parmar tested positive.
According to reports, the fifth Test between India and England will not begin on Friday, September 10, as per the schedule. The BCCI and ECB made the decision after the Indian camp got hit with yet another COVID case on Thursday. It is understood that more than one player has expressed their concern about going into the field for playing the final Test in Manchester.
Earlier, the test results of Indian players returned negative and it appeared as if the match would be conducted as per the schedule. India canceled their training session Thursday evening and the players stayed back in their hotel rooms under isolation. Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar, and lead physio Nithin Patel are under isolation period and have not travelled with the team to Manchester.
The final decision on the fifth Test’s venue and date is still awaited.
