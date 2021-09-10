ENG vs IND | ECB confirm cancellation of Manchester Test

Today at 1:37 PM
England and Wales Cricket Board has announced that the final Test between India and England has been cancelled due to the former not being able to field a team. The Test was scheduled to start on September 10, but an outbreak of COVID in the Indian camp meant that the final decision had to be taken.
After the first game of the series was washed out and India took the second match at Lord’s, the series was well and truly on. England responded with a big win in Leeds before India fought back from a losing position at the Oval to retake the lead. With Manchester providing the venue for a final clash of the series, the excitement was at an all-time high. However, it all came crashing down when multiple people in the Indian contingent started testing positive for Covid 19.
“Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be canceled,” ECB announced on its website.
“Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team.
“We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many.”
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.