ENG vs IND | ECB confirm cancellation of Manchester Test

After the first game of the series was washed out and India took the second match at Lord’s, the series was well and truly on. England responded with a big win in Leeds before India fought back from a losing position at the Oval to retake the lead. With Manchester providing the venue for a final clash of the series, the excitement was at an all-time high. However, it all came crashing down when multiple people in the Indian contingent started testing positive for Covid 19.