World T20 2021 | Spoke to MS Dhoni who agreed to become Team India mentor for World T20, reveals Jay Shah

The selection committee announced the Indian squad for the World T20 to be hosted in Oman and the United Arab Emirates from October 17 to November 14. Ravichandran Ashwin’s inclusion was surprising given he had not played any white ball cricket since July 2017. However, the bigger surprise was the announcement that MS Dhoni would also be a part of the travelling contingent as a team mentor. Jay Shah explained how the former Indian captain was brought on board for the same.