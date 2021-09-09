Twitter reacts on Yuzvendra Chahal’s exclusion from India’s T20 World Cup squad

Today at 1:38 PM
Yuzvendra Chahal, alongside Shikhar Dhawan, was one of the most notable omissions from India’s T20 World Cup squad, announced on Wednesday, September 8. The 31-year-old leg-spinner is currently India’s leading wicket-takers in the shortest format, with 63 wickets from 49 matches at 25.53.
Mr. @JayShah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI announces #TeamIndia squad for the #T20WorldCup and congratulates the team for their brilliant show in the ongoing Test series against England. 👍— BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021
🎥 🔽 pic.twitter.com/Vegaz7KJqA
Don't see him a 1st choice selection he is more of a backup of Jadeja. Chahal should have been in place of him that would have made more sence despite his recent form. Jadeja, Ashwin, Chahal in playing 11 would have gave sleepless nights to the opposition batsmans.— Anirban Chatterjee (@Anirbanbaba_123) September 9, 2021
@BCCI is it world cup squad selection or family reunion for the senior players? #T20WorldCup @yuzi_chahal not in #WorldCup squad ?? 🤔🤔 #chahal well-deserving candidate for world cup than others...disappointing 👎👎— Naresh Gharat (@nareshgharat) September 9, 2021
#YuzvendraChahal @yuzi_chahal https://t.co/A99RXKce8q— Rahul (@Dhrubojyoti_CS) September 9, 2021
Dhanashree Verma's Insta Story about #YuzvendraChahal 👇#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/X84eqj8tom— Strange Creature 😈 (@madam_jadeja) September 9, 2021
I am disappointed after news there is no place of yuzvendra chahal in T20 worldcup squad #wewantyuzi #t20worldcup2021 T20 WC #T20WorldCupsquad #chahal— Shashi kant (@kantsshashi786) September 9, 2021
Whoaaaaa…no Chahal. Major apologies. I took his name for granted. I’m so so sorry. https://t.co/l7w4rXyrfK— Wear a Mask. Get Vaccinated, India (@cricketaakash) September 8, 2021
