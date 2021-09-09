T20 WC 2021 | Sri Lanka to play two warm-up matches against Oman in lead up to T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka cricket on Thursday, September 9, announced that the national team will play two warm-up T20Is against Oman ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021. Sri Lanka, who did not qualify directly into the Super 12 stage, will play their opening fixture against Namibia on October 18.
Sri Lanka will play two practice games against Oman in the lead up to the T20 World Cup next month co-hosted by Oman and the UAE. The Sri Lankan team will fly to Oman on October 3 for playing two practice matches against the hosts on October 7 and October 9. The island nation will then play two official practice games which are scheduled on October 12 and 14.
“We are looking to play as many games as possible leading into the World Cup in similar conditions the team will experience in the UAE. The games against Oman and the two ICC practice games will allow us this opportunity," Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva said, reported Cricbuzz.
The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in India last year, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Co-hosts Oman will take on Papua New Guinea, while Bangladesh will play Netherlands on October 17, the opening day of the competition.
Sri Lanka will start their World Cup campaign against Namibia in a Group B encounder on October 18 in Abu Dhabi. They will then lock horns with Ireland and Netherlands in the first round and the top two teams from the group will proceed to the Super-12 stage.
