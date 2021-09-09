T20 WC 2021 | Bangladesh announce 15-member squad for T20 World Cup, Rubel Hossain in standby list
Today at 1:49 PM
The Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced their 15-man squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, which is scheduled to begin on October 17. Fast bowler Rubel Hossain and leg-spinner Aminul Islam have been named as the standby players who will travel along with the team for the tournament.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Thursday, September 9. announced their 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE. The Mahmudullah-led side will have to go through the first round as they have not qualified directly into the tournament. There were no big surprises in the squad announcement except Rubel Hossain’s name in the standby list.
Earlier, Rubel was included in the squad for the New Zealand tour at home, but the pacer last featured for Bangladesh in the shortest format in April this year, against the same opposition.
Mahmudullah and his men will head to the tournament with boosted confidence as they have emerged victorious in the series against Zimbabwe and Australia recently, and have taken an ussailable lead of 3-1 against New Zealand with one game to go.
Earlier, veteran batsman Tamim Iqbal had pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons.
Bangladesh will play against Oman, Papua New Guinea, and Scotland in Group B. The top two from the group will progress to the Super-12 stage. Bangladesh will face Scotland on October 17, the opening day of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.
Bangladesh squad: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumar Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.
Reserves: Aminul Islam, Rubel Hossain
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.