South Africa to host Netherlands, India and Bangladesh in a packed home season

South Africa will host Netherlands, India and Bangladesh in a long home season running from November end to April. CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith, has confirmed that the India leg will include three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is, scheduled to run between December 26 and January 25.

South Africa will host Netherlands for the first time in history in a three-match ODI series, scheduled to be played between November 26 and December 1. The Proteas will then host India for three Tests and three ODIs which will be part of the ICC World Test Championship and ODI Super League respectively. The India tour of South Africa will end on January 26 with a four-match T20I series.

South Africa will then host Bangladesh for three ODIs and two tests in March and April.

Earlier, in March 2020, South Africa had toured India for a three-match ODI series, which was called off due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Later, the cricket boards agreed to conduct a T20I series between India and South Africa, but the series was not held due to a surge in cases in both the countries.

CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith was excited to host a long season in the middle of a challenging period.

"It is probably the most congested home summer we have ever had," said Smith. "It is wonderful in these challenging times that there will be such high-quality cricket being played on our shores. This includes a full tour by India across all three formats, both red ball and white ball cricket against Bangladesh and the first visit to our country by the Netherlands national team."

India A will also travel to South Africa for three four-day matches ahead of the Test series. Smith also confirmed that South Africa Women will play three T20Is and five ODIs against West Indies before the Women's ODI World Cup in 2022. Meanwhile, the Mzansi Super League has been converted into domestic T20 competition and will be played among eight top-tier teams.

"Our women will also see plenty of action with the visit by the West Indies in the New Year for a series of both white-ball formats. As was the case last season we have had to centralise our international fixtures to comply with Covid protocols.

"The Mzansi Super League has been moved to a new slot (February 7 to 28) while the domestic programme will as far as possible dovetail with our international programme.

"The domestic season will get off to a tremendous start with the Provincial T20 knock-out competition which will be enhanced by the participation of those Proteas who are not part of the T20 World Cup squad."

South Africa's home season 2021/22

Netherlands tour of South Africa

1st ODI: November 26, Centurion

2nd ODI: November 28, Centurion

3rd ODI: December 1, Centurion

India A tour of South Africa

1st four-day game: November 26-29, Bloemfontein

2nd four-day game: December 3-6, Bloemfontein

3rd four-day game: December 10-13, Bloemfontein

India tour of South Africa

1st Test: December 17-21, Johannesburg

2nd Test: December 26-30, Centurion

3rd Test: January 3-7, Johannesburg

1st ODI: January 11, Paarl

2nd ODI: January 14, Cape Town

3rd ODI: January 16, Cape Town

1st T20I: January 19, Cape Town

2nd T20I: January 21, Cape Town

3rd T20I: January 23, Paarl

4th T20I: January 26, Paarl

Bangladesh tour of South Africa (Venues to be announced)

1st ODI: March 18, TBC

2nd ODI: March 20, TBC

3rd ODI: March 23, TBC

1st Test: March 30-April 03, TBC

2nd Test: April 7-11, TBC

West Indies Women tour of South Africa

1st T20I: January 18, Centurion

2nd T20I: January 20, Centurion

3rd T20I: January 22, Centurion

1st ODI: January 25, Centurion

2nd ODI: January 28, Centurion

3rd ODI: January 31, Johannesburg

4th ODI: February 3, Johannesburg

5th ODI: February 6, Johannesburg