Reports | India support staff member tests COVID positive in Manchester

Today at 5:18 PM
Ahead of the fifth Test between India and England in Manchester, a support staff member from the Indian team has been tested Covid-19 positive. Earlier, head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar had all been tested positive and are currently in isolation.
The Indian cricket team has been hit by yet another covid-19 case, as another supporting staff member has been tested positive ahead of the final Test match in Manchester. The test result was known on Thursday, September 9, which resulted in cancelling the practice session ahead of the fifth Test at Old Trafford.
Earlier, India head coach Ravi Shastri was tested positive for Covid-19 and was directed to an isolation period of 10 or more days until he recovers completely. He along with bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar was under quarantine during the fourth Test at the Oval. The trio will not be traveling to Manchester for the final Test Match in the ongoing Test series.
India won the fourth Test to take a 2-1 lead in the series.The fifth Test will begin on Friday, September 10.
