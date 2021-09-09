IND vs ENG | England batsmen need to work on their weakness before Ashes, asserts Geoffrey Boycott

“The Australians will have watched the footage from the Oval. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will be queuing up to bowl at us. The England batsmen need to stand in front of a mirror and be honest with themselves. Whatever it is, change it because it is not working. Everybody has nerves, expectations and heightened emotions when batting but we have to conquer them and play well. Our guys just collapse under pressure,” Boycott wrote.