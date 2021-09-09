ENG vs IND | No question Mohammed Shami has to come into the side, asserts Sunil Gavaskar

During the fourth-Test match against England at The Oval, the Indian team executed an impressive comeback to seal the victory by 157 runs. Despite missing key players like Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, India put up a top-notch performance and bundled out the visitors for 210 runs in the final innings of the match. Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers statistically as he picked up 3 wickets in each innings. Shardul Thakur picked up 3 wickets in total while scoring a couple of two half-centuries with the willow. But it was a spell by Jasprit Bumrah that really turned the game on its head.