BAN vs NZ | Nasum Ahmed credits Ranagna Herath for his bowling brilliance against New Zealand
Today at 4:35 PM
Bangladesh spinner Nasum Ahmed has credited the team spin-consultant Rangana Herath for his impressive bowling returns in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. Nasum has bagged seven wickets with an excellent economy of 3.81 from the first four games, including 4/10 in his most recent outing.
Nasum Ahmed has had a great start to his T20I career, having bagged 17 wickets from 13 games with an impressive economy rate of 6.07. The left-arm spinner had made his debut against during the New Zealand tour early this year.
In the fourth T20I of the ongoing series against the same opposition, the 26-year-old returned with outstanding figures of 4/10 from his four over spell, setting up a series-clinching six-wicket win for the hosts.
Nasum credited Rangana Herath, Bangladesh's spin-bowling consultant, for his early success at the international level.
"Herath also works personally with me, we share a lot of things. Yesterday during practice he told me that it would be better if I bowled a little slower. So I practiced that yesterday and tried to apply that today. I tried to bowl on the seam, tried a few cross seam deliveries. I tried to bowl on a good spot as the wicket had turn. I am now used to bowling in the powerplay. I am not asked to bring a wicket when handed the ball. I am just asked to bowl like myself and I try to give away a few runs and as many dot balls as possible in the powerplay,” Nasum said after the game.
Nasum also thanked the team management for showing faith, which inspired him to perform well.
"I am getting a lot of support from the team management, captain, the seniors are supporting me. This is helping my confidence and that is why I have been doing well," he pointed out,” he explained.
Reflecting on the match and series victory, Nasum was pleased that his individual performance which played a crucial role in the series victory for the hosts.
"My debut was in New Zealand but we could not win a match there. Here, in our home conditions, we confirmed our series win today. It feels really great to win the series and I am very happy because I performed.” he said.
The fifth T20I will be played in Dhaka on Friday, September 10.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Nasum Ahmed
- Bangladesh Vs New Zealand
- New Zealand Vs Bangladesh
- Bangladesh Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.