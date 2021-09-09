BAN vs NZ | Nasum Ahmed credits Ranagna Herath for his bowling brilliance against New Zealand

"Herath also works personally with me, we share a lot of things. Yesterday during practice he told me that it would be better if I bowled a little slower. So I practiced that yesterday and tried to apply that today. I tried to bowl on the seam, tried a few cross seam deliveries. I tried to bowl on a good spot as the wicket had turn. I am now used to bowling in the powerplay. I am not asked to bring a wicket when handed the ball. I am just asked to bowl like myself and I try to give away a few runs and as many dot balls as possible in the powerplay,” Nasum said after the game.