VIDEO | Shoaib Malik takes a stunner off Mohammad Hafeez's bowling in CPL 2021

Today at 2:05 PM
Senior Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik combined together to produce magic during Guyana Amazon Warriors' CPL fixture against Barbados Royals on Wednesday. Malik was recently ignored from Pakistan's 15-man squad for for the T20 World Cup which will be held from October 17.
Premier Pakistan all-rounders Mohammed Hafeez and Shoaib Malik produced magic in their side's Guyana Amazon Warriors' match against Jason Holder's Barbados Royals on Wednesday, leaving their fans awestruck.
The incident happened in the eighth over of the match when Royals opener Johnson Charles (40) tried to clear the square-leg boundary off 40-year-old Mohammad Hafeez's bowling. The right-hander connected just fine and it appeared as if the ball would sail over the boundary rope. However, 39-year-old Shoaib Malik, who recently failed to find a spot in Pakistan's 15-man World Cup squad, showed some smart reflexes and presence of mind, much to Charles' disappointment.
With six or seven yards off the boundary rope, Malik did all the hard works to reach the ball and grabed it before throwing it back again in the air. He lost his balance and crossed the boundary rope before entering back in the field of play just on time to take an astonishing catch. Hafeez and Imran Tahir were seen lauding Malik for his superhuman effort.
MARVELLOUS MALIK!! @MHafeez22 and @realshoaibmalik combine for the @fun88eng magic moment from match 20. #CPL21 #BRvGAW #CricketPlayedLouder #Fun88 pic.twitter.com/65xGy5TlmV— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 8, 2021
Barbados Royals posted 185 for 8 after handy contributions from Kyle Mayers (36), Charles (40) and Glenn Phillips (44). Later, Guyana Amazon Warriors lost their openers early and could never recover, falling short of the target by 45 runs. This was Royals' second in seven matches.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Mohammad Hafeez
- Shoaib Malik
- Johnson Charles
- Cpl 2021
- Cpl
- Caribbean Premier League
- Guyana Amazon Warriors
- Barbados Royals
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.