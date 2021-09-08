Twitter reacts as BCCI name MS Dhoni Team India's mentor for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Today at 10:10 PM
T20 World Cup: Former India captain MS Dhoni will join the Virat Kohli-led side in the UAE and Oman after he was named the mentor of the 15-member squad that was announced on Wednesday, September 8. Notably, Dhoni was the captain of the Indian side which won the inaugural T20 World in 2007.
Former India captain MS Dhoni was named the mentor of India cricket team for the T20 World Cup 2021, starting from October 17 in the UAE and Oman. The T20 World Cup-winning former captain will stay with the Indian cricket team after completing his stint with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 which will be played in the UAE from September 19.
MS Dhoni in T20 World Cups:
2007 - Captain
2009 - Captain
2010 - Captain
2012 - Captain
2014 - Captain
2016 - Captain
2021 - Mentor#Dhoni
