Reports | Injured Tamim Iqbal to make comeback with Everest Premier League in Nepal

Tamim Iqbal, who missed home T20I series against Australia and New Zealand, is eyeing a comeback with the Everest Premier League 2021. The Nepal-based T20 league was supposed to feature stars like Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers but its clash of schedules with IPL 2021 eliminated the possibility.
Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal is eyeing a return to competitive cricket with the Everest Premiere League which is to be held in Nepal from September 25 to October 9. The player who has already made himself unavailable for the upcoming T20 World Cup is expected to recover from his injury before the start of the tournament.
Tamim has already applied for a No-Objection certificate to appear in the tournament. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chairman Akram Khan confirmed that they have received the letter for NOC and further added that the decision will be taken on Wednesday.
"We have received a letter from Tamim for NOC to take part in Everest Premier League. We will take a decision on Wednesday," said Akram, reported Cricbuzz.
The southpaw, who represents Bhairahawa Gladiators, is expected to leave on September 24 to take part in the competition. The league was scheduled to be played in March but Covid-19 delayed the plans. The cricketer will be part of the competitive cricket after missing some T20I fixtures at home and it is also said that the BCB is keen to allow the cricketer to play in the competition.
Tamim’s injury was aggravated while playing in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 League 2021 in May-June. He went through a rehabilitation program and is now all set to return to competitive cricket. Complete schedule of the tournament is not announced yet.
