Reports | Injured Tamim Iqbal to make comeback with Everest Premier League in Nepal

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal is eyeing a return to competitive cricket with the Everest Premiere League which is to be held in Nepal from September 25 to October 9. The player who has already made himself unavailable for the upcoming T20 World Cup is expected to recover from his injury before the start of the tournament.

Tamim has already applied for a No-Objection certificate to appear in the tournament. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chairman Akram Khan confirmed that they have received the letter for NOC and further added that the decision will be taken on Wednesday.

"We have received a letter from Tamim for NOC to take part in Everest Premier League. We will take a decision on Wednesday," said Akram, reported Cricbuzz.

The southpaw, who represents Bhairahawa Gladiators, is expected to leave on September 24 to take part in the competition. The league was scheduled to be played in March but Covid-19 delayed the plans. The cricketer will be part of the competitive cricket after missing some T20I fixtures at home and it is also said that the BCB is keen to allow the cricketer to play in the competition.