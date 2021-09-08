Let's hope it happens soon, says Krunal Pandya on dream of playing World Cup with brother Hardik

With three back-to-back World Cups (T20 World Cup 2021 and 2022 and World Cup 2023) approaching, Krunal Pandya hopes that both he and his brother Hardik Pandya will feature in the marquee events together. Notably, India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

A day before turning 30, all-rounder Krunal Pandya made his ODI debut against England in March this year and now he is hoping to find a place in one of the three upcoming World Cups squads and play alongside his younger brother Hardik Pandya.

The BCCI is set to announce India's squad for the T20 World Cup later today and eyes will definitely be on the Pandya brother who are now regulars in India's white-ball fixtures.

"Yeah, true. Let's hope it happens soon. Plenty of World Cups coming soon," Krunal told in an ESPNCricinfo interview when asked about his dream of playing with brother Hardik Pandya in the World Cup.

Further, the southpaw said that while he is clear about his role in the team - of a spin-bowling all-rounder who bats in the lower order - he can bat in any role according to the situation and demand from the management.

"One thing I know is that I'm a proper batsman who can bat at any number from three to seven. I can finish the game as well, which I have done in the past. And I have done the role where I go in at 20 for 2 or 20 for 3 and I have to build an innings. I wouldn't say I'm a floater or a finisher. I feel that I am a proper batsman who can do anything in any situation," Krunal said.

"With bowling as well, I have bowled in powerplays, I have bowled in the middle overs, I have bowled those 16th-17th overs and I have bowled the 20th as well. I can perform any role the team requires of me. I don't want to be a one-dimensional player. I don't want to be a player who can only do some particular role. I want to be that player who is flexible and ready to do anything for the team, whichever team I play for," he added.

Krunal Pandya has so far represented India in 5 ODIs and 19 T20Is, scoring 130 and 124 runs respectively. He also has 2 ODI and 15 T20I wickets to his name.