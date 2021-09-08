IPL 2021 | Weighed around 95 kgs, was lost and depressed for almost a year, says RR's KC Cariappa

“Zubin sir then called me and said, ‘I’ve been following you since 2015, but what is wrong with you? What is wrong with your fitness? We like your bowling but you have to get your fitness right.’ And that was the moment when I found the motivation again, and I worked really hard to get back into shape. So I’m really thankful to him and to the Rajasthan Royals franchise for showing faith in me. I feel that I’m back on my feet because of them and now it’s time to repay that faith on the field”, an emotional Cariappa expressed.