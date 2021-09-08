IPL 2021 | Want to stick to the KKR brand of aggressive cricket in second half, states Dinesh Karthik

Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik has stated that the side will look to persist with their aggressive brand of cricket, and is confident of the side's qualification for the play-offs. KKR are currently placed seventh on the points table, with two wins from seven games.

As the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE is around the corner, Dinesh Karthik is confident of the Kolkata Knight Riders staging a turnaround. KKR currently occupy the seventh position in the table with four points, two better than the bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Karthik, who is back after a highly memorable stint as a commentator in the UK, looks forward to the team displaying positive cricket, a trait characterised by their head coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Eoin Morgan.

“KKR is known to play very positive and aggressive cricket. I want that to come through in the second half. I still think the team spirit is good. We’re positive and we’ve a coach (Brendon McCullum) who’s always infusing positivity into us,’’ Karthik told the KKR website.

“To fans, all I want to say is keep supporting us. We’ll try and play a brand of cricket that’ll make you proud. It did put a smile on your face at various points during the last two IPLs. We’ll try and put a bigger smile this time around.”

Karthik looked back at his side's campaign in the last season, during which they had lost a spot in the play-offs due to a marginal difference in the net run-rate. The wicketkeeper batsman is aware that his side needs to gather pace this time around, and his confident ahead of the second half.

“Overall as a team, I think we are in a decent space," he said. "We need to gel together as a group and make a difference this time. We want to win six out of seven matches (to qualify). It’s as simple as that. As a team that’s what we’ll be looking to do. Take one game at a time but try and win six out of seven matches.

“Last year when we were in the UAE, we missed it (qualifying for playoffs) by a whisker. We won as many matches as the last team had won but still just missed it by a whisker. Two years on the trot, we have been fifth on the table. That’s something that still gnaws at me.”

KKR will resume their campaign with their eight against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20 in Abu Dhabi.