IPL 2021 | The long break will affect CSK and RCB the most, believes Parthiv Patel

“You know we’re talking about teams like CSK, And teams like RCB, they need that momentum to start the tournament which they had,” said Parthiv Patel on the show ‘Game Plan’ on Star Sports. “So I think these are the two teams which would be thinking ‘Oh okay we’ll go again, and start from scratch. Definitely, I think there would be jitters in CSK’s mind, there would probably be jitters in RCB’s mind.