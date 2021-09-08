IPL 2021 | The long break will affect CSK and RCB the most, believes Parthiv Patel

Today at 1:54 PM
Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel is of the opinion that the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will be “in jitters” ahead of the second half of the IPL 2021 in UAE. He further added that the teams placed at fourth, fifth, and sixth positions stand a chance to make a comeback.
The second leg of the IPL is all set to begin on September 19 in UAE, with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in Dubai. Delhi Capitals are currently placed at the top of the points table, followed by Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively.
Sharing his views on how teams will approach the remaining phase of the tournament, Parthiv Patel feels that both RCB and CSK players will have jitters in their minds, considering the lack of match-practice.
“You know we’re talking about teams like CSK, And teams like RCB, they need that momentum to start the tournament which they had,” said Parthiv Patel on the show ‘Game Plan’ on Star Sports. “So I think these are the two teams which would be thinking ‘Oh okay we’ll go again, and start from scratch. Definitely, I think there would be jitters in CSK’s mind, there would probably be jitters in RCB’s mind.
“CSK, they wanted games behind their back, someone like Dhoni, like Raina, Like Rayudu, like Robin Uthappa, they’re not playing cricket throughout the year, but they’re just getting into the groove and they got this break.”
Bond!#Yellove Bond 𝟑𝟕!! #WhistlePodu 🦁 pic.twitter.com/44ryfh1SIK— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) September 8, 2021
Patel, who is currently the talent scout for Mumbai Indians, went on to say that the mid-table teams will have a chance to make a comeback in the race to the play-offs.
“This break for teams which are at 4,5,6 they would be thinking that they have a chance to come back and teams who are in the 2nd or 3rd would be thinking that they have to start well again,” stated Parthiv.
Royal Challengers Bangalore will resume their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The knockouts phase of the competition will begin on October 10, with the final to be played on October 15.
