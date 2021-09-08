IPL 2021 | Recovery from Covid-19 was difficult, states Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra who contracted Covid-19 during the first half of the IPL 2021 said that the recovery phase was difficult and that he improved his fitness slowly and steadily. Mishra added that he started training in private at home and maintained social distancing after recovery as well.

Veteran Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Amit Mishra, who tested positive for Covid-19 hours before the IPL 2021 was postponed on May 4, has revealed that the recovery phase was "tough".

Amit Mishra, IPL's second-most successful bowler with 166 wickets, added that he started working out at home and maintained social distancing even after recovering the deadly virus.

"After the IPL was suspended in May, I focused on my recovery from Covid-19. According to the advice given to me by the doctors, I improved my fitness slowly and steadily. It was difficult for me during the recovery phase,” said Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra in a team release.

“I trained on my own and didn't go close to anybody after recovery. I got some gym equipment such as a treadmill and set them up at my home as well, because I didn't want to train in a public gym," added Mishra.

Delhi Capitals had a fantastic run in the first half of the tournament, registering 6 wins in 8 matches. However, Mishra expressed that all teams will have to start afresh when the season resumes from September 19.

“We are at the top of the table right now, but we have to start afresh. I think every team has an equal chance of doing well now since we are all re-starting the tournament.

“We are playing the second half of the IPL in a different country, so we have to devise our strategies according to the conditions here in the UAE," he added.

Further, the 38-year-old stated that the Delhi Capitals will try to build on the momentum they had in the first half of the season.

“We will try to build on our momentum from the first half of the IPL 2021 season and take one match at a time once the season resumes," said the 38-year-old.

The Delhi Capitals are set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22.