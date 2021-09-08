IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli should be thanked to keep Test cricket alive, says Shane Warne

Shane Warne who praised Virat Kohli for his conduct as a skipper stated that the way he conducts himself on the field, the cricket fraternity should thank him. Warne went on to say that Kohli gives his team the belief to win from any situation and must play for a very long time.

The Indian team led by Virat Kohli created history by beating England in the fourth Test match at The Oval on Monday, September 6. Indian team showed a lot of character and courage on the final day to register victory by a huge margin of 157 runs. The victory gave the visitors an unassailable lead of 2-1 in the series.

Following the win, Australian great Shane Warne praised Kohli for the way he always leads the team.

“They look up to him. He’s got the respect of all the players,” Warne mentioned in the post-match show for Sky Sports. “They back him and they play for him. It’s important for a captain that a team plays for you. I think the way Virat conducts himself, we’ve all got to say, ‘Thank You Virat’,” he further added.

Warne, reflecting on Kohli’s leadership, said that he gives his team the belief to win from any situation.

"The way he's led them, he's made them believe; belief is such an important part of sports , if you don't believe, you won't succeed no matter how good a side you have. Kohli gives his team the belief and it's great to watch. Long live Test cricket while we've Virat Kohli. Please keep playing for a long time," he said

Kohli has always given priority to the longest format of the game. Time and again he has stressed upon the importance of Test cricket in press conferences or media statements. Warne opines on this point saying the Indian skipper loves the format and he's made it a priority.

"He loves Test cricket and he's made it a priority. India is a powerhouse in world cricket and you've got the biggest superstar in the planet, Virat Kohli, saying Test cricket is important, we're going to Australia and win and we're going to England and win," Shane Warne, Test cricket’s second-highest wicket-taker, added.

With 15 victories under his belt, Virat Kohli is India’s most successful overseas Test captain.