IND vs ENG | Pujara’s aggressive batting has made his defensive game more potent, states Brad Hogg

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has said that Cheteshwar Pujara’s aggressive batting has made his defensive game more potent and positive. Hogg believes that Pujara’s footwork keeps him in a better position which makes him more authoritative and harder to bowl at for English bowlers.
Pujara has been able to find some form in this series in the midst of growing concerns over his batting form and his place in the team. He scored 45 in the second innings of the second Test at Lords and stitched a 100-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane after India lost three wickets early. He then scored 91 in the second innings of the third Test at Headingley and also scored crucial 61 runs in the second innings of the fourth Test at The Oval.
The Saurashtra batsman's 153-run partnership for the second wicket in the second innings with Rohit Sharma announced India's fight back in the match which the hosts won by 157 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the 5-Test series. The 33-year-old has now become the fourth highest run getter in the series with 227 runs in four Tests.
"Pujara, you need him in the team. But he's playing a little more aggressively as well and with that aggressiveness, his defensive game has become more potent, more positive. The footwork has created in him being in a better position and harder for England to bowl to him. Pujara's authority and attacking nature has worked well," stated Hogg on his YouTube channel.
With the series well poised and India in the lead, Pujara is expected to play a pivotal role in the fifth and final Test at Manchester's Old Trafford from September 10.
