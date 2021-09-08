IND vs ENG | Pujara’s aggressive batting has made his defensive game more potent, states Brad Hogg

Pujara has been able to find some form in this series in the midst of growing concerns over his batting form and his place in the team. He scored 45 in the second innings of the second Test at Lords and stitched a 100-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane after India lost three wickets early. He then scored 91 in the second innings of the third Test at Headingley and also scored crucial 61 runs in the second innings of the fourth Test at The Oval.