IND vs ENG | Groom Shardul Thakur as an all-rounder for 2023 World Cup, suggests Sarandeep Singh

Shardul Thakur scored two back-to-back half centuries in both innings of the fourth Test and played a vital role in breaking partnerships. The 29-year-old dismissed Rory Burns to break the opening partnership of 100 runs during the second innings and also managed to pick the big wicket of Joe Root , ending England's last hope saving the Test match which they lost by 157 runs on Monday.

“Start grooming him for the 2023 ODI World Cup. From now on, consider him as an all-rounder. You need a batsman like him at No 7, and he’s a good fielder too. He must consistently feature in the XI in Tests and ODIs, if not the T20Is. I know Hardik is a very good batsman, but his bowling is a concern,” stated Sarandeep, reported TOI.

The 41-year-old also claimed that if Thakur had played the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June, India would have won their first ICC trophy after 2013.

“If he had played in the World Test Championship final, we would have won an ICC trophy for the first time since 2013. His presence in the line-up would’ve given this team a well-deserved ICC title, which is still missing from its cabinet. Those conditions were ideal for his type of bowling, and he would have added depth to our batting," said the 41-year-old.