ICC Test Rankings | Jasprit Bumrah climbs up to ninth spot, Rohit Sharma achieves career best rating points

Today at 7:15 PM
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has climbed up to ninth spot in the Test rankings on the bowlers' charts as per the rankings updated on Wednesday. Opening batsman Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, has achieved career-best Test rating point of 813, which is 40 points ahead of India captain Virat Kohli.
Bumrah took four wickets in the fourth Test at The Oval. His six over spell in the post-lunch session was a nightmare for English batsmen as he managed to reverse swing the ball on a flat Day five pitch. He took the wickets of Ollie Pope and Johnny Bairstow in that spell. He has picked up 18 wickets in the series and he is only behind Ollie Robinson, who has taken 21 wickets.
Further, Player of the Match Rohit Sharma, who scored his first overseas Test hundred in the second innings of the fourth Test which India won by 157-run to take a 2-1 lead, has extended his rating points lead against Virat Kohli by 40 points. He is the second highest run getter in the series with 368 runs in four Tests.
Meanwhile, England's James Anderson has dropped 2 spots to the 7th place in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings. Chris Woakes, who picked up 7 wickets on his return to the England Test side, has re-entered the top 10 in ICC All-rounder Rankings.
Meanwhile, off-spinner Ashwin continues to be at the 2nd spot on the ICC Test Bowling Rankings. The off-spinner has not played a single Test so far in the 5-match series in England and is unlikely to play the series decider in Manchester from September 10. Lack of game time has seen from from 4th to 5th in the ICC Test rankings for all-rounder.
ICC Test Batting Rankings (As of September 8, 2021)
1. Joe Root - 903 rating points
2. Kane Williamson - 901
3. Steve Smith - 891
4. Marnus Labuschagne - 878
5. Rohit Sharma - 813
6. Virat Kohli - 783
7. Babar Azam - 749
8. David Warner - 724
9. Quinton de Kock - 717
10. Henry Nicholls - 714
ICC Test Bowling Rankings
1. Pat Cummins - 908
2. R Ashwin - 831
3. Tim Southee - 824
4. Josh Hazlewood - 816
5. Niel Wagner - 810
6. Kagiso Rabada - 798
7. James Anderson - 794
8. Shaheen Afridi - 783
9. Jasprit Bumrah - 771
10. Jason Holder - 766
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.