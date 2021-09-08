England to host India for ODI and T20I series in 2022

Today at 3:04 PM
India will return to England for three-match T20I and ODI series each next year, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday, September 8. England will also host current World Test Championship holders New Zealand and South Africa during the three and a half-month season.
England will host New Zealand for a three-match Test series at the start of their next home season, which will be a part of the World Test Championship 2023 cycle. The first of three Tests featuring the current WTC champions will be played at Lord’s, beginning June 6, with Trent Bridge and Headingley being the other two venues.
This will be followed by a three-game T20I and ODI series each against India and South Africa respectively, before their home summer concludes with three Tests against the Proteas. That makes up for 18 international games for the hosts - six each across formats - during the season.
The ECB have also confirmed that the T20 Blast Finals Day will be staged at Edgbaston on July 16.
ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: “It has been a scintillating summer of cricket and so good to see crowds back packing out venues later this summer. For next summer, I am pleased to be able to confirm three high-quality men’s international touring teams for 2022, starting with a three-Test LV= Insurance Series against World Test champions New Zealand.
“We also look forward to India returning for two white-ball series before we host South Africa for what promises to be hard-fought series across three formats, including three LV= Insurance Test Matches.”
England's 2022 home schedule:
1st Test vs New Zealand, Lord's, June 2-6
2nd Test vs New Zealand, Trent Bridge, June 10-14
3rd Test vs New Zealand, Headingley, June 23-27
1st T20I vs India, Old Trafford, July 1
2nd T20I vs India, Trent Bridge, July 3
3rd T20I vs India, The Ageas Bowl, July 6
1st ODI vs India, Edgbaston, July 9
2nd ODI vs India, The Oval, July 12
3rd ODI vs India, Lord's, July 14
1st ODI vs South Africa, Riverside, July 19
2nd ODI vs South Africa, Old Trafford, July 22
3rd ODI vs South Africa, Headingley, July 24
1st T20I vs South Africa, Bristol, July 27
2nd T20I vs South Africa, Sophia Gardens, July 28
3rd T20I vs South Africa, The Ageas Bowl, July 31
1st Test vs South Africa, Lord's, August 17-21
2nd Test vs South Africa, Edgbaston, August 25-29
3rd Test vs South Africa, The Oval, September 8-12
