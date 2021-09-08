BAN vs NZ | Bangladesh register their maiden T20I series win over New Zealand, beat visitors by 6 wickets in 4th T20I

Today at 8:47 PM
Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman bagged 4 wickets apiece and Mahmudullah shined with the bat as Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the 4th T20I on Wednesday. With a 3-1 unassailable lead in the 5-match series, the hosts have also secured their first-ever series win over the Kiwis.
The dream run of the Bangla Tigers in the 5-match T20I series continued as they defeated a second-string New Zealand side by six wickets to take 3-1 unassailable lead and secure their first-ever series win over the Kiwis in any format on Wednesday.
The hosts bounced back after losing the third T20I by 52 runs and put up a spirited performance to bundle out New Zealand for 93 in 19.3 overs. Spinner Nasum Ahmed and pacer Mustafizur Rahman were the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets each in the match held at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium. Will Young (46), captain Tom Latham (21) and opener Finn Allen (12) were the only three batsmen to score in double digits.
The chase for Bangladesh was not all that easy as they lost three of their four top-order batsmen before the end of sixth over. However, Mahmudullah took the responsibility and played a captain's knock of 43 unbeaten runs to take his side over the finishing line with 5 balls to spare.
Bangladesh lead the 5-match series 3-1.#BANvAUS #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/GZZPmsnIOX— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) September 8, 2021
New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel registered miserly figures of 4-0-9-2.
