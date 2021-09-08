BAN vs NZ | Bangladesh register their maiden T20I series win over New Zealand, beat visitors by 6 wickets in 4th T20I

The hosts bounced back after losing the third T20I by 52 runs and put up a spirited performance to bundle out New Zealand for 93 in 19.3 overs. Spinner Nasum Ahmed and pacer Mustafizur Rahman were the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets each in the match held at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium. Will Young (46), captain Tom Latham (21) and opener Finn Allen (12) were the only three batsmen to score in double digits.