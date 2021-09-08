Babar Azam is 'fully behind direction of the team', incorrect reports are circulating, says PCB chief Wasim Khan

PCB chairman Wasim Khan has quashed out rumours regarding the squad environment and said that captain Babar Azam 'is fully behind the direction that is being taken'. Recently, Misbah-ul-Haq resigned from his head coach position hours after the team's T20 World Cup squad was announced.

After Pakistan announced their 15-man T20 World Cup Squad, Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis resigned from their head coach and bowling coach positions respectively, and some media reports also suggesting that captain Babar Azam was also not happy with the overall selection.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Wasim Khan has now issued an official statement and quashed out all the rumours regarding the national squad environment. Khan has said that Babar was "fully behind the direction" being taken, adding that players had a "healthy and positive" meeting with former cricketer and member of the OCB Board of Governors.

“It has come to our notice that factually incorrect reports are circulating about the Pakistan national squad environment. The squad for the upcoming international assignments has been announced and our captain Babar Azam is fully behind the direction that is being taken," Wasim Khan has said in an official release.

“On Tuesday afternoon, some of the players had a healthy and positive meeting with former Pakistan captain and member of the PCB Board of Governors, Mr Ramiz Raja, in which there was a consensus on the brand of cricket that needs to be played in the upcoming series and beyond.

“It is important that collectively we get firmly behind the squad so that they have the stability, backing and focus they need prior to going into the ICC T20 World Cup next month," he added.

Earlier, Misbah had stepped down from his position, declaring that he was not in "right frame of mind" for upcoming challenges. The former captain stated that bio-bubble fatigue also played a huge role in his decision. Bowling coach Waqar Younis followed the suit.