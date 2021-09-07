Twitter reacts on Virat Kohli trolling the Barmy Army with trumpet celebration at The Oval

Today at 4:41 PM
Virat Kohli unveiled a unique celebration, mimicking the Barmy Army with a 10-finger trumpet sign, as India inched closer to a series win in the fourth Test at The Oval on Monday, September 6. The Indian skipper’s gesture prompted divided opinions from the cricketing world.
You can't call it as Classless :|
Captain Courageous: World applauds as Virat Kohli's team brings dead game to life and scripts historic win.— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 7, 2021
Here fixed it for you @FoxCricket. #ENGvIND https://t.co/LivwgPcUtv
Fitting reply looks like:
Hey @FoxCricket, what about the racist comments by the English crowd against Siraj?— Dr. Haryax Pathak (@HaryaxPathak) September 7, 2021
Or the corks thrown at KL Rahul on-field?
How classy was that?
KING is always a KING no matter who trolls him!
The game is the game. Test cricket is better for having Virat Kohli - we need more like him.— AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) September 7, 2021
Looks so perfect! :D
How about renaming Fox Cricket to ‘Snake Cricket’ ?— Subham Agarwal (@am_subh47) September 7, 2021
Kohli is so Animated that even 100 ball 1 run would drive crowd crazy!
And these hypocrites are going to lecture us. Kohli is the one that makes test cricket single handedly exciting .— Keerti Ojha (@a357d6447e6642e) September 7, 2021
Hahahaha!
That's just left over there! :D :D
Cry more 🥳🥳— Arav 😮💨 (@nostalgic_soull) September 7, 2021
Virat kohli telling us we're on the rise 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/kLydpj65wY
