 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts on Virat Kohli trolling the Barmy Army with trumpet celebration at The Oval

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Animated Virat Kohli

    Getty

    Twitter reacts on Virat Kohli trolling the Barmy Army with trumpet celebration at The Oval

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:41 PM

    Virat Kohli unveiled a unique celebration, mimicking the Barmy Army with a 10-finger trumpet sign, as India inched closer to a series win in the fourth Test at The Oval on Monday, September 6. The Indian skipper’s gesture prompted divided opinions from the cricketing world.

    You can't call it as Classless :|

    Fitting reply looks like:

    KING is always a KING no matter who trolls him!

    Looks so perfect! :D

    Kohli is so Animated that even 100 ball 1 run would drive crowd crazy!

    Hahahaha!

    That's just left over there! :D :D

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down