IND vs ENG | Bowlers were good with reverse swing on Day 5, asserts Virat Kohli

Today at 12:03 PM
After a historic 157-run victory against England at The Oval, Virat Kohli has stated that the Indian bowlers were exceptional with the reverse swing on the final day. Kohli further added that it was Jasprit Bumrah’s spell of reverse swing bowling that swung the match in favor of the visitors.
England openers were moving ahead with great confidence as openers Rory Burns (50) and Haseeb Hameed (63) scored half-centuries to stitch up a 100-run stand. Shardul Thakur once again took the responsibility to provide a crucial breakthrough for the team by dismissing Rory Burns. After Haseeb Hameed and Dawid Malan (5) walked back to the dressing room, Jasprit Bumrah took the charge and made the English batsman struggle with his fierce deliveries.
Bumrah clinched the wicket of the first innings star batsman Ollie Pope with an excellent in-swinging delivery before the Indian pacer scalped the wicket of Jonny Bairstow with a reverse-swinging yorker in his very next over. Virat Kohli stated that the Indian bowlers were exceptional with the reverse swing on the final day. He further added that Bumrah’s continuous blow on the English batting lineup had swung the game in favor of the visitors.
"The bowlers were good with the reverse swing today. We believed we could get all 10 wickets, we had the belief. As soon as the ball started reversing, Bumrah said give me the ball. He bowled that spell and swung the game in our favor with those two huge wickets. 27 runs off 22 overs on this kind of pitch, a huge effort," Kohli said after the match.
India once again proved that their four-pacer-one-spinner formula is perfect for the English conditions. While Jadeja clinched two important wickets, the Indian pacers bowled extremely well to scalp seven wickets in the match to overpower the English batsmen.
Bumrah became the fastest Indian bowler to pick 100 Test wickets during the fourth Test at The Oval. Jasprit Bumrah surpassed Indian legend Kapil Dev to become the quickest to pick 100 wickets in his 24th Test match, one fewer than Kapil Dev, who reached the mark in his 25th Test.
