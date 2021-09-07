Session with Sachin Tendulkar has helped me in my game, states Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal, one of India’s promising batting stars, revelled in the joy of interacting with Sachin Tendulkar, whom he met before Mumbai's limited-overs series against Oman last month. Jaiswal is currently in the UAE, gearing up for the second leg of the IPL, beginning September 19.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, 19, was a part of Mumbai’s limited-overs setup during their away T20 and one-day series against Oman. While the hosts took the T20s with two games to one, Mumbai won the ODI series 3-1 with Jaiswal aggregating 212 runs in the series.

For the youngster though, the ultimate joy was of him interacting with his “idol” Sachin Tendulkar, who guided him on the skills he could work on.

“My idol has always been Sachin Tendulkar, and I was really fortunate to have a conversation with him before the Oman tour,” Jaiswal said. “I was glad that the Mumbai Cricket Association invited him for a session before we left Mumbai to play against Oman.

“I was over the moon when I first heard he was going to be present there, and when I had the chance to speak to him at length, he was really humble and helped me on some skills where he thought I could improve on. It was good to see that a legend like him was aware of my game, and it was certainly a very happy moment for me. I can’t wait to keep implementing those things in my game and express myself better on the field.”

Jaiswal, who represents Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, further reflected that the Oman leg was a good practice ahead of the tournament’s second half, and stated that he is confident of maintaining his form in the upcoming season.

“It was good practice for me before the big matches in the IPL,” he said. “It had been a while since I had played competitive cricket, and to play against an international team like Oman is certainly good preparation. I’m happy I could score some runs and win some matches for my team.

“I had a very good series against Oman and in similar conditions to the UAE. I’m really happy with the way I’m playing my cricket at the moment, and I can’t wait to replicate these performances in the IPL against much stronger line-ups.”

Rajasthan Royals are currently placed fifth in the points table, with three wins from seven games. They’ll resume their campaign against the Punjab Kings on September 21 in Dubai.