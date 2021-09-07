Reports | 'Embarrassed' BCCI to demand explanation from Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli for attending public event

As per a TOI report, the BCCI will demand an explanation from Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli for attending a public event last week in London. Shastri, alongside bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar have been tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the fifth Test in Manchester.

Shastri and Kohli, alongside a few other members from the Indian contingent had attended a book launch event at a hotel last week, where the room was crowded with people. Kohli and Shastri are said to have shared the stage during the event.

It has been reported that the members had not sought clearance from the BCCI, nor did they take approval from the England and Wales cricket board (ECB).

Shastri, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar returned positive RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 on Sunday, September 5, and the trio will now miss the fifth Test to be played at Old Trafford, Manchester. Team physio Nitin Patel continues to be in isolation after being identified as a close contact.

BCCI now seeks an explanation from the head coach and the captain as to why they attended the event.

"Photos from the event have been shared with BCCI officials. The board will probe the matter. This incident has left the board embarrassed. The coach and the captain will be asked to explain the circumstances after the fourth Test at Oval. The team's administrative manager Girish Dongre's role is also under the scanner," a top BCCI official was quoted as saying by TOI on Monday.

"The BCCI is in touch with the ECB and trying to ensure the series is completed without any further incidents. As of now, everyone is hoping that Shastri recovers soon. There is a selection meeting for the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Maybe the matter will be raised there," he further added.

Notably, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had asked each of the team members to refrain from attending crowded events after Rishabh Pant had been tested positive earlier on the tour. The recent turn of events means that there will now be stricter quarantine rules in Manchester.

"This wasn't an official event that either of the boards had organised. This incident is all the more unsettling because BCCI secretary Jay Shah had written to every team member before the series, asking them to be cautious and refrain from attending crowded events. The action of the team hasn't gone down well with the board,” the source added.

"There will be a proper bubble in Manchester. There's the IPL coming up in UAE five days after the fifth Test finishes. The players will have to move in a bubble to UAE, else they will have to serve a quarantine period upon reaching Dubai. Hopefully, there won't be any further incidents once the team enters the bubble."

India currently leads the five-match series 2-1, with the fifth Test set to begin on Friday, September 10.