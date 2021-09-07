IPL 2021 | Kolkata Knight Riders are a strong contender to finish in top four, believes Shubhman Gill

The first half of IPL 2021 was suspended midway due to the reason that several players tested positive for Covid-19. The remaining phase of the tournament will now restart from September 19 in the UAE. Kolkata Knight Riders have only two wins from seven games so far in the current edition. Commenting on the team’s chances in IPL 2021, Gill said that the first aim for the team is to qualify in the top four and he believes that they are strong contenders for it.