IPL 2021 | Kolkata Knight Riders are a strong contender to finish in top four, believes Shubhman Gill

Today at 11:09 AM
Shubhman Gill is of the opinion that his team is a strong contender to qualify for the playoffs despite the fact that KKR is placed in the bottom half of the points table. He further added that the team will continue to keep doing whatever they have done in the past and enjoy the game.
The first half of IPL 2021 was suspended midway due to the reason that several players tested positive for Covid-19. The remaining phase of the tournament will now restart from September 19 in the UAE. Kolkata Knight Riders have only two wins from seven games so far in the current edition. Commenting on the team’s chances in IPL 2021, Gill said that the first aim for the team is to qualify in the top four and he believes that they are strong contenders for it.
"I think we are very much in contention to finish in the top 4. Whichever team qualifies, you never know what will happen. Hopefully, we will win the remaining matches, make sure we qualify, and then we'll see where we go from there," Gill stated, reported PTI.
Kolkata, who are placed seventh on the points table with just four points, will restart its campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20. The form of the batting unit has been a worry for the franchise. So far, Gill hasn’t been very impressive with his batting in the ongoing season but the Punjab-based cricketer said that the team will keep doing what they have done in the past and enjoy the game.
"If we keep doing what we have done in the past years and just enjoy our game, then it is possible that we will do well or qualify," he concluded.
