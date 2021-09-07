IND vs ENG | We always aim to be in the present, asserts Jasprit Bumrah

Reflecting on the positive mindset of the current Indian cricket team, Jasprit Bumrah said that the team always focuses on the game situation and reacts accordingly. Bumrah was one of India’s key performers in their 157-run win at The Oval, bagging four timely wickets across the two innings.

India created history by beating England in the fourth Test of the ongoing series, at The Oval - their first win at the venue since 1971. It was a complete team effort, with the team showing a positive mindset on the field, displaying an intent to win throughout.

Jasprit Bumrah, who struck crucial blows on Monday to dent England’s progress, reflected on the team’s overall effort and stated that Virat Kohli's men always live in the present and believe in focusing on the things within their control.

“We always aim to be in the present. We are always focusing on the things we can control. We are a bunch of individuals who are happy and not looking to find needles in all the things (sic). This is how Test cricket goes, sometimes things go your way, sometimes not. The important thing is we didn't lose shape as a team with a lot of things that were being said or written,” Bumrah revealed.

After managing a mere 191 in the first innings, following which they conceded a 99-run lead, the visitors made a strong comeback to set England a victory target of 368 runs. A complete bowling effort ensured that the hosts were bundled out for 210.

Bumrah said that the team was always confident of staging a comeback despite a troubled start.

“After the first day, we were focusing on how to get back. Five days is a lot of cricket, the game can change anytime. (If) we got an opportunity we would push (back)," he said.

England stood in a comfortable position at 141/2, with half-centurion Haseeb Hameed joining forces with the in-form Joe Root. However, Ravindra Jadeja breached Hameed’s defence to send him back for 63, before Bumrah removed Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow within a space of two overs to give India a wide opening.

The right-arm quick stated that the mindset of the team was to create pressure after the lunch break, and that he was keen on taking the ball when it was reversing.

“Nothing is easy in Tests and I'm very happy,” said Bumrah, who, on Monday, became the fastest Indian pacer to 100 Test wickets. “I want to play Test matches for long. Hopefully, I'll do well in the future. I'm happy to have put in the effort for this. When you're bowling it's hard to think about things like workload but I work hard on my fitness, my diet… and I've got the ammunition to push for the team if required.

“Yes, I told Virat Kohli (to give me the ball). It was reversing, not as much as it does in India but there was reverse swing. We thought it's an important phase of the game and it's very important to create pressure. That was the intention behind it.”

The fifth and final Test of the series will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, beginning Friday, September 10.