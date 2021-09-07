BCCI to ratify sexual harassment policy and discuss Ranji compensation in Apex Council meeting

After a series of sexual allegations were surfaced against former CEO Rahul Johri, BCCI has formed an internal committee to look after the issues. The Apex Council meeting will be held on September 20, during which the compensation packages for domestic cricketers will also be discussed.

The BCCI Apex Council will meet on September 20 to discuss on ratifying its Prevention Sexual Harassment Policy, after a series of sexual allegations had been surfaced against Rahul Johri, following which he resigned. The meeting will also discuss the much-delayed compensation package for the domestic cricketers.

The board did not have a specific body to look after the issues regarding sexual harassment till complaints started rising up. It has thus appointed an internal committee for dealing with such issues.

Earlier, a meeting was held on June 20 to discuss about the compensation packages for domestic players for the Covid-19-hit 2020-21 season, when Ranji Trophy was not held for the first time since its beginning. The domestic cricketers, as a result, had to face a financial blow.

The BCCI has formed a working committee to study the issue and figure out a compensation package, but the officials are yet to meet.

"Discussion on compensation to be given to first-class cricketers (men and women) for the 2020-21 Season," read item number three on the agenda.

The meeting will be held through a virtual platform as the officials will be in UAE for the second leg of IPL 2021, which resumes on September 19.

The council discussion will also include "infrastructure subsidy claims submitted by the state cricket Associations which are more than two years old". The committee will also prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE.

The BCCI have already pushed the Ranji Trophy dates to January 13, after several demand from state associations.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will begin on October 27, while the Vijay Hazare Trophy is scheduled to run from December 1 to 29.