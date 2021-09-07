BBL 2021-22 | Sam Billings locked in by Sydney Thunder for BBL 11

Today at 1:38 PM
Sam Billings has been re-signed by Sydney Thunder ahead of the Big Bash League 2021-22, and will be reuniting with fellow countryman Alex Hales once again. The wicket-keeper batsman enjoyed a productive run last season, aggregating 260 runs from 10 innings at an impressive strike-rate of 142.
Sam Billings is set to join fellow countryman Alex Hales at Sydney Thunder and former national team coach Trevor Bayliss. The latter recently signed a three-year contract with the franchise, replacing Shane Bond in the head-coach role.
Both Billings and Hales have been a significant presence in the Thunder batting line-up, with the latter having aggregated 1,119 runs across the last two editions. Billings is thrilled to be back in the set-up, and believes that the team can go a step further this time around, after they were knocked out by the Brisbane Heat in the play-offs last season.
"I think the most exciting thing about coming back to the Thunder is the group of young players that complement the older, experienced heads," he said. "Hales is obviously a high-quality player and we have all seen what he can do.
"In my first experiences with Sydney Thunder last season there were obviously positive signs but we didn't finish where we wanted to, or could finish. There is no reason we can't take another step forward and go close to the title."
The 30-year-old might however miss the entire tournament should he be selected in England’s Test team for the Ashes. If overlooked, he’s likely to miss the initial stages of the league, with England Lions set to play a tour game in Brisbane ahead of the Ashes.
Sydney Thunder squad:Usman Khawaja (C), Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Ollie Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain
