Reports | Ravi Shastri’s RT-PCR test result returns COVID positive

Ravi Shastri has tested positive for Covid-19 in the confirmatory RT-PCR test, which will rule out his participation in the fifth and the final Test in Manchester. Earlier on Sunday, Shastri and three other members of Team India were placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure.
Shastri is thus ruled out from participating in the fifth and the final Test in Manchester which begins on September 10. The trio will have to undergo an isolation period of 10 days or more until he recovers completely from Covid-19.
Earlier, Shastri along with bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel were put under isolation after a lateral flow test for the head coach returned a positive result on Saturday evening.
BCCI had stated that the coaching staff will undergone the RT-PCR test and will remain in the hotel until they recover completely.
"They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team," the BCCI had said in a statement on Sunday, reported Cricbuzz.
The BCCI medical team has been monitoring the members of Team India. However, the ECB has already appointed a medical team that administers the testing for both sides. The players and the coaching staff of both teams are made to undergo RT-PCR and later flow tests every day.
