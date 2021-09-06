Mushfiqur Rahim doesn’t want to keep wickets anymore in T20Is, reveals Russell Domingo
Today at 6:04 PM
In a shocking revelation after the defeat against the New Zealand cricket team, Bangladesh head coach Rusell Domingo said that Mushfiqur Rahim does not want to keep wickets anymore in the T20s. He further stated that Bangladesh should focus on Nurul Hasan Sohan as a wicketkeeper.
New Zealand registered their first win over Bangladesh in the third T20I match of the series on Sunday but the series currently stands in favour of Bangladesh with a scoreline reading 2-1.
Following the 52-run loss against New Zealand, the head coach of the Bangladesh cricket team has made a shocking revelation. He has revealed that the current Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim does not want to be the man behind the wickets for Bangladesh in T20Is anymore.
"There has been a change in plans. Initially, after speaking to Mushy, he was going to keep after the second game. But he told me he probably doesn't want to keep wicket in T20s anymore, so we have to move on. I don't think Mushfiqur's desire to keep in this format is great anymore. We have to focus on Nurul Hasan Sohan, and let him do those duties going into the competition," Domingo said, according to ESPNcricinfo.
Batting first, New Zealand scored 128 runs from their 20 overs at Shere Bangla National Stadium. In response, the Bangladesh innings was wrapped up with only 76 runs on the board. This was the third-lowest total defended by New Zealand in the shortest format of the game. Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel played a key role by picking four wickets. Mushfiqur was the highest run-scorer for the hosts with 20 runs.
Mushfiqur Rahim is yet to express his side of the story on why he does not want to continue the responsibility of keeping wickets in the shortest format for the Bangla Tigers.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Mushfiqur Rahim
- Nurul Hasan
- Bangladesh Vs New Zealand
- New Zealand Vs Bangladesh
- New Zealand Cricket Team
- Bangladesh Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.