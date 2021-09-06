Mushfiqur Rahim doesn’t want to keep wickets anymore in T20Is, reveals Russell Domingo

"There has been a change in plans. Initially, after speaking to Mushy, he was going to keep after the second game. But he told me he probably doesn't want to keep wicket in T20s anymore, so we have to move on. I don't think Mushfiqur's desire to keep in this format is great anymore. We have to focus on Nurul Hasan Sohan, and let him do those duties going into the competition," Domingo said, according to ESPNcricinfo.