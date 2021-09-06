Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis step down as Pakistan coaches with immediate effect

Citing bio-bubble fatigue and Pakistan's busy cricket schedule in the next six months, Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis have stepped down from their respective coaching roles on Monday. PCB has now appointed former cricketers Abdul Razzaq and Saqlain Mushtaq as interim coaches.

Moments after Pakistan named their 15-member squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, the team's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis stepped down from their roles on Monday.

In an official release, from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Misbah said that he was not in the right frame of mind for the upcoming challenges, adding that bio-bubble fatigue and lack of time spent with his family over the last two years also were also the reasons for his decision.

"The quarantine in Jamaica post the West Indies series provided me with an opportunity to reflect on the past 24 months as well as the schedule for international cricket ahead," he said.

"Considering that I would have had to continue to spend considerable time away from my family and that too in a bio-secure environment, I have decided to step down from the role.

“I understand that the timing may not be ideal, but I don’t think I am in the right frame of mind for the upcoming challenges and it makes sense for someone fresh to step in and take the side forward.

“The past 24 months have been thoroughly enjoyable and I want to thank my team and the management for their support. I wish the Pakistan cricket team best of luck in the upcoming events and will continue to support them every time they will take the field to represent Pakistan.”

Waqar Younis, who was appointed as the bowling coach in 2019 and had a year left on his contract, decided to tender his resignation to the PCB in the wake of Misbah's decision.

“After Misbah shared with me his decision and future plans, it was a straightforward one for me to resign as we had walked into the roles together, had worked collectively as a pair, and now also step down together," said Younis.

“Working with the Pakistan bowlers, including the youngsters, has been most satisfying as they have now started to show progress. Bio-secure environments in the past 16 months have had their impact, something we had never experienced during our playing days.

“The next eight months will be busy and exciting for the Pakistan team and, like in the past, I will continue to back and cheer them. I want to thank each and every member of the Pakistan cricket team set-up as we stayed united in good and bad days, and hope there will be brighter days ahead.”

The Pakistan team is also set to face New Zealand in a 3-match ODI and 5-match T20I series ahead of the T20 World Cup which will begin from October 17.