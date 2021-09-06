John Watkins, former South Africa allrounder, passes away aged 98

The former South Africa cricketer was known for his slip fielding and stroke play with the bat. He scored two consecutive fifties against Australia in the MCG Test during the 1952-53 season and guided South Africa to a famous victory over the Kangaroos. The series ended up in a draw, and it was the first time Australia did not win a series against South Africa. Watkins's best bowling performance came in the same year against New Zealand in Wellington as he clinched four wickets by conceding 22 runs.