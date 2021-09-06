 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Shardul Thakur, Virat Kohli's pumped up reaction following Rory Burns's wicket

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Shardul Thakur gave India the first breakthrough on Monday

    Twitter

    IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Shardul Thakur, Virat Kohli's pumped up reaction following Rory Burns's wicket

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:38 PM

    Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed were going strong for England on Day 5 of the 4th Test of the Monday before Shardul dismissed the former in his first over of the final day. As soon as Rishabh Pant grabbed the catch following an edge from Burns, Shardul and Kohli started off a frenzied celebration.

    Chasing a 368-run target, England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed stitched a 100-run partnership as India looked in trouble in the opening hours of final day of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval. However, Shardul Thakur rose to the occasion again by dismissing Rory Burns in his very first over on Monday. 

    Bowled on a perfect line angling into the left-hander, the ball took an edge and landed straight into the gloves of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Earlier, Shardul Thakur hit a fifty each (57 and 60) in both the innings of the Test. The visitors are now 9 wickets away from a 2-1 lead in the 5-Test series. 

    Enjoy

    INDEED 

    All hail thy lord 

    Lord Shardul 

    Poetic as it should be 

    The art and the artist

    cool

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down