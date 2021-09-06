IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Shardul Thakur, Virat Kohli's pumped up reaction following Rory Burns's wicket

Today at 4:38 PM
Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed were going strong for England on Day 5 of the 4th Test of the Monday before Shardul dismissed the former in his first over of the final day. As soon as Rishabh Pant grabbed the catch following an edge from Burns, Shardul and Kohli started off a frenzied celebration.
Chasing a 368-run target, England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed stitched a 100-run partnership as India looked in trouble in the opening hours of final day of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval. However, Shardul Thakur rose to the occasion again by dismissing Rory Burns in his very first over on Monday.
Bowled on a perfect line angling into the left-hander, the ball took an edge and landed straight into the gloves of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Earlier, Shardul Thakur hit a fifty each (57 and 60) in both the innings of the Test. The visitors are now 9 wickets away from a 2-1 lead in the 5-Test series.
September 6, 2021
Shardul Thakur's impact in this match has been so high that England is considering renaming this ground to Lord's 2.0— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) September 6, 2021
He protects,— Nidhi Surana (@Nids_surana) September 6, 2021
He makes No Mistakes !!#Shardulthakur #INDvENG #IndvsEng
Lord supremacy 🔥— Ayan✨ 💞 (@wayward_ayan) September 6, 2021
Lord of cricket for a reason 😾#ENGvsIND #Shardulthakur pic.twitter.com/eS6Vu39xrz
And finally it's only Lord thakur who give Indian breakthrough. Why kholi gave him so late bowl after 40th over. As he is bowling all rounder and not shing faith. But #Shardulthakur only u gave first blow to england. Rory burns d er parts 50. INDIA NEED 9 MORE WCKET 🔥#INDvENG— Indian News (@INDIANALLNEWS) September 6, 2021
If giving breakthrough and taking well set batsman wicket is an art then #LordShardul is Picasso of it. #ENGvsIND #ENGvIND #ShardulThakur— Paritosh Kumar (@Paritosh_K2016) September 6, 2021
