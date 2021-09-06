IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Siraj drops a sitter to give well set Haseeb Hameed a lifeline

Shardul Thakur dismissed Burns (50) in the 41st over and and seven overs later, India could have seen the back of Hameed as well but Mohammed Siraj dropped a sitter at mid-on. After facing six consecutive dot deliveries, an agitated Haseeb Hameed played a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja straight into the hands of Siraj at mid-on but the pacer dropped and also injured him in the process. The physios attended him in the ground soon after and declared him fit to play.