IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Siraj drops a sitter to give well set Haseeb Hameed a lifeline

Today at 5:02 PM
After Shardul Thakur dismissed Rory Burns early in the first session of the final day of the 4th Test at The Oval, his opening partner Haseeb Hameed got a life soon after. Hameed played a ball from Ravindra Jadeja straight into the hands of Mohammed Siraj at mid-on but the pacer dropped a sitter.
Young England opener Haseeb Hameed brought his second fifty of the series on Monday and stitched a hundred run partnership with Rory Burns to put his team in a strong position on the final day of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval.
Shardul Thakur dismissed Burns (50) in the 41st over and and seven overs later, India could have seen the back of Hameed as well but Mohammed Siraj dropped a sitter at mid-on. After facing six consecutive dot deliveries, an agitated Haseeb Hameed played a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja straight into the hands of Siraj at mid-on but the pacer dropped and also injured him in the process. The physios attended him in the ground soon after and declared him fit to play.
Siraj missed a sitter
September 6, 2021
Moment to Forget
Mohammad Siraj drops a simple catch of Haseeb Hameed, a big moment in the game.#INDvENG #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/abZnlZF7SS— Chitra Singh (@ChitraSingh165) September 6, 2021
Sad indeed
After seeing that performance of Siraj post dropping the catch of Hameed😂😂#INDvsENG #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/bLGjAlv233— Free Soul (@Thewick91318729) September 6, 2021
True
#INDvENG #OvalTest— 🇮🇳Abhinav Chauhan (@iamabhi_0310) September 6, 2021
Being @imjadeja can be tough! He converts those not so half-chances while fielding, where other fielders mess up on his bowling- this time #Siraj.
Oh god lol
Catch chhodne baad natak krna koi siraj se sikhe😂 #INDvENG— Babuchak 😌 (@fuckcited) September 6, 2021
Better luck next time
Cannot afford to drop catches on slow wicket. Nevertheless, move on as cannot rue on spilled chance but work to make amends. #Siraj— Nuryanana (@nuryanana_kaush) September 6, 2021
