    IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Siraj drops a sitter to give well set Haseeb Hameed a lifeline

    Mohammed Siraj dropped Haseeb Hameed on 55

    IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Siraj drops a sitter to give well set Haseeb Hameed a lifeline

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:02 PM

    After Shardul Thakur dismissed Rory Burns early in the first session of the final day of the 4th Test at The Oval, his opening partner Haseeb Hameed got a life soon after. Hameed played a ball from Ravindra Jadeja straight into the hands of Mohammed Siraj at mid-on but the pacer dropped a sitter.

    Young England opener Haseeb Hameed brought his second fifty of the series on Monday and stitched a hundred run partnership with Rory Burns to put his team in a strong position on the final day of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval. 

    Shardul Thakur dismissed Burns (50) in the 41st over and and seven overs later, India could have seen the back of Hameed as well but Mohammed Siraj dropped a sitter at mid-on. After facing six consecutive dot deliveries, an agitated Haseeb Hameed played a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja straight into the hands of Siraj at mid-on but the pacer dropped and also injured him in the process. The physios attended him in the ground soon after and declared him fit to play. 

