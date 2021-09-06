IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah rattles England with twin blows, brings India closer to victory

Jasprit Bumrah's twin blows on the final day of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval has brought India on the cusp of an emphatic victory on Sunday. Once Ravindra Jadeja got the wicket of a well set Haseeb Hameed, the pacer castled Ollie Pope, the star for England in the first innings and Jonny Bairstow in consecutive overs. Bumrah rattled Pope with an in-swinging delivery at an express pace, while Bairstow was undone by a perfect yorker. The 27-year-old also brought up his 100th Test wicket in the process.