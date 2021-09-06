IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah rattles England with twin blows, brings India closer to victory

Today at 7:07 PM
Jasprit Bumrah removed Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow in back-to-back overs to dent England's hope of saving the match or chasing down the 368-run target set by India in the ongoing fourth Test match at The Oval. Wickets are raining in London and India are 4 wickets away from taking a 2-1 lead.
Jasprit Bumrah's twin blows on the final day of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval has brought India on the cusp of an emphatic victory on Sunday. Once Ravindra Jadeja got the wicket of a well set Haseeb Hameed, the pacer castled Ollie Pope, the star for England in the first innings and Jonny Bairstow in consecutive overs. Bumrah rattled Pope with an in-swinging delivery at an express pace, while Bairstow was undone by a perfect yorker. The 27-year-old also brought up his 100th Test wicket in the process.
SEE THIS
They say,— Yogendar (@yogi_05_) September 6, 2021
Anderson needs Clouds,
Jadeja needs footholes,
But This man doesn't need even the pitch to take wickets. #bumrah #100wickets #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/SCaKGlOxyz
ENJOY
1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Test wickets for Bumrah! 💥— Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) September 6, 2021
He shatters the stumps and gets there in true Bumrah style!
Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Bumrah #Pope pic.twitter.com/8CMDvdrevy
TRUE
When pitch, weather, time everything is against you, your only weapon is the Yorker🔥#bumrah #INDvENG— Subhayan Dutta (@Subhayan_Dutta) September 6, 2021
HAHA OH LORD
English batsmen to Indian bowlers be like. #IndvsEng #Cricket #ENGvsIND #JoeRoot #bumrah pic.twitter.com/Fe6wXmKclz— Avanish C. (@avanishu2) September 6, 2021
RECORD SETTER
Among Indian pacers, @Jaspritbumrah93 is the quickest to reach the mark of 100 Test wickets. Congratulation #ENGvIND #bumrah #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/hFwwSxXuOq— Arka Sana (@SanaArka) September 6, 2021
THE ONE AND ONLY
Presenting you the fastest indian bowler to take 100 test wickets. #bumrah 👑 pic.twitter.com/rVFhdlGqy4— Ebrahim Badusha 369 (@369Badusha) September 6, 2021
APTLY SAID
Movie. Lead Actor#bumrah #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/XCqKcw3IeG— Aman Pratap (@THEAMANPRATAP) September 6, 2021
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Jonny Bairstow
- Ollie Pope
- India Vs England
- England Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- England Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.