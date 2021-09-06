 user tracker image
    IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah rattles England with twin blows, brings India closer to victory

    Jasprit Bumrah has wreaked havoc in the 2nd innings at The Oval

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:07 PM

    Jasprit Bumrah removed Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow in back-to-back overs to dent England's hope of saving the match or chasing down the 368-run target set by India in the ongoing fourth Test match at The Oval. Wickets are raining in London and India are 4 wickets away from taking a 2-1 lead.

    Jasprit Bumrah's twin blows on the final day of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval has brought India on the cusp of an emphatic victory on Sunday. Once Ravindra Jadeja got the wicket of a well set Haseeb Hameed, the pacer castled Ollie Pope, the star for England in the first innings and Jonny Bairstow in consecutive overs. Bumrah rattled Pope with an in-swinging delivery at an express pace, while Bairstow was undone by a perfect yorker. The 27-year-old also brought up his 100th Test wicket in the process. 

