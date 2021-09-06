 user tracker image
    IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as India thrash England by 157 runs, take 2-1 lead at The Oval

    India took an unassailable 2-1 lead after winning the Oval Test

    BCCI Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:26 PM

    India defeated England by 157 runs in the fourth Test at The Oval and took a 2-1 lead ahead of the fifth and final match of the series at the Old Trafford from September 10. Chasing a target of 368 runs, England choked in front of a fierce Indian bowling attack led by none other than Jasprit Bumrah.

    Virat Kohli-led India stormed to a 157-run win over England on the final day of the fourth Test to register only their second Test win at the Oval and take a 2-1 unbeatable lead in the 5-match series on Monday. 

