IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as India thrash England by 157 runs, take 2-1 lead at The Oval

Today at 9:26 PM
India defeated England by 157 runs in the fourth Test at The Oval and took a 2-1 lead ahead of the fifth and final match of the series at the Old Trafford from September 10. Chasing a target of 368 runs, England choked in front of a fierce Indian bowling attack led by none other than Jasprit Bumrah.
Virat Kohli-led India stormed to a 157-run win over England on the final day of the fourth Test to register only their second Test win at the Oval and take a 2-1 unbeatable lead in the 5-match series on Monday.
ENJOY
India register their 1st ever Test Victory at Oval. Amazing come back not only in this Test but after last Test Match. They have the better team. ENG missed a chance to score big in 1st inngs even after 60 odd for 5. Rohit, Shardul, Kohli & all the bowlers star for IND.#INDvsEND pic.twitter.com/w8IXCZ0imE— Zohaib (Cricket King) 🏏 (@Zohaib1981) September 6, 2021
WHAT AN OUT
History win lets go india #INDvENG #ENGvIND #bumrah #Ovaltest #t20worldcup2021 #INDvsEND pic.twitter.com/vrma1KKEhA— Rinnegan (@Whovishalpatil) September 6, 2021
STATS
India's AWAY Test victories after being dismissed for a total of 200 or less batting first in the match...— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 6, 2021
187/10 beat SAf at Wanderers 2018 by 63 runs
191/10 beat Eng at The Oval 2021 by 157 runs
200/10 beat WI at Kingston 2006 by 49 runs#INDvsEND #IndvEng#ENGvIND #EngvsInd
WINNERS MENTALITY
In 2015 ODI series in Australia/New Zealand, Shastri was locked inside a lift for last 1 hour. India won that match in an otherwise forgettable tour #INDvsEND— Ashwin (@Winaashar) September 6, 2021
KING KOHLI SURELY
Since yesterday each one of us criticised on his team selection.— Aritra Lahiri (@yours_aritra) September 6, 2021
@imVkohli deserves huge credit on this victorious comeback...
🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#TeamIndia#INDvsEND #Ovaltest
WELL INDEED
@MichaelVaughan Mr Vaughan now your England is useless they didn't take the big lead, leaked the runs everywhere #INDvsEND— Nishant Deshpande (@NishantDeshpan1) September 6, 2021
CHAMPIONS
This Indian cricket team is so complete! It’s incredible! #INDvsEND #testcricket— Akash Banerjee (@aksss7) September 6, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Virat Kohli
- Joe Root
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Shardul Thakur
- Haseeb Hameed
- India Vs England
- Engalnd Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- England Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.