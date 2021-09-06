IND vs ENG | Rohit Sharma plays 85 mile an hour ball like its 3 mile an hour, asserts Michael Vaughan 

Today at 10:33 AM
Michael Vaughan, the former England cricketer, has praised Rohit Sharma's style of play by joking that he plays a delivery bowled at 85 mph like it was bowled at just 3 mph. He further added that Rohit plays strokes to the bowlers and then gives a look as if the delivery was 'rubbish'.
Talking on BBC’s Test Match Special Podcast, Vaughan showered a lot of praise on Rohit Sharma for his Test Hundred against England in the fourth Test of the ongoing series. On the third day of the fourth Test between India and England, Rohit played a brilliant innings of 127 runs. The Mumbai-based cricketer was in sublime form and he hit 14 fours and a six in this knock. Describing Rohit’s inning, Vaughan said that he makes batting look very easy and that it is a very tough task for bowlers to bowl at him when he is playing so well.
“I can’t imagine what it feels like to bowl to him. You charge in, you try and get as much effort into that delivery. You are bowling around 85 miles an hour and Rohit plays like a forward defense as if you bowled like 3 miles an hour. And he also plays strokes, whips it through the on-side and it's kind of that look – 'that was rubbish'," Vaughan stated on the podcast.
The Indian opener handled the new ball very well in the second innings. Trailing by 99 runs, coming to bat Indian team was in a pressure situation. But Rohit, who scored a brilliant ton in tough conditions, and KL Rahul handed India a great start. Commenting on the situation in which Rohit scored a ton Vaughan said that the Mumbai Indians skipper handles the pressure situation very well.
“I like watching stylish players. I like watching players that make the pressure situation seem not like any pressure at all. Rohit Sharma is that player,” he said.
Rohit was in sublime touch but a top edge to an Ollie Robinson delivery sent him back to the pavilion. The Hitman also became the first batsman to score hundreds in all three formats in England. With half-centuries from Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant India scored a total of 466 in the second innings setting a target of 368 runs for hosts. Commenting on the way English bowlers bowled, Vaughan said that they were trying to tear down batsmen on a length. It is a good move when the ball is swinging around.
"The four-man seam attack that we have seen bowling today, around 82-84 miles an hour, trying to wear them down on a length. It is absolutely fine when it is swinging around," explained Vaughan.
