IND vs ENG | Rohit Sharma plays 85 mile an hour ball like its 3 mile an hour, asserts Michael Vaughan 

Talking on BBC’s Test Match Special Podcast, Vaughan showered a lot of praise on Rohit Sharma for his Test Hundred against England in the fourth Test of the ongoing series. On the third day of the fourth Test between India and England, Rohit played a brilliant innings of 127 runs. The Mumbai-based cricketer was in sublime form and he hit 14 fours and a six in this knock. Describing Rohit’s inning, Vaughan said that he makes batting look very easy and that it is a very tough task for bowlers to bowl at him when he is playing so well.