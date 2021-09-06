IND vs ENG | Ravindra Jadeja is the biggest threat to England on Day 5, opines Moeen Ali

Today at 6:09 PM
Moeen Ali has stated that Ravindra Jadeja is the biggest threat to England in the final innings of fourth Test at The Oval. The England all-rounder further added that the hosts have to be careful about India’s fight back, which they have witnessed already in the ongoing five-match series.
After setting a target of 368 runs against England, India are eyeing to take the lead in the series by clinching victory in the fourth Test match at The Oval. As the hosts ended Day 4 on 77/0, England all-rounder Moeen Ali has stated that Ravindra Jadeja will be the biggest threat to the England batting lineup. He further added that the flat pitch on Day 5 will aid the spinners, which can be a benefit to the Indian spin-bowling all-rounder.
“Jasprit Bumrah is one of those bowlers that can make anything happen, but Jadeja is the biggest threat on that wicket. It's such a flat wicket but we're still going to have to play well. India always fights back strongly and that's something we're going to have to be wary about," Ali told Sky Sports.
Moeen Ali reckoned that he is happy with the performance of the English openers Rory Burns and Moeen Ali as they have already set a base for a good chase.
"I thought the boys batted excellently. We knew if we get through the first 10 to 15 overs, the two guys who are in are very disciplined. They've done it before in the series when they put on an amazing partnership, so hopefully, they can do it again tomorrow," he added.
Talking about the match, England are under pressure after losing 2 wickets in the first session on Monday. England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed partnered for 100 runs before Shardul Thakur scalped the wicket of Burns. Later, England lost the wicket of Dawid Malan after a mixup between him and Hameed.
