IND vs ENG | Ravindra Jadeja is the biggest threat to England on Day 5, opines Moeen Ali

After setting a target of 368 runs against England, India are eyeing to take the lead in the series by clinching victory in the fourth Test match at The Oval. As the hosts ended Day 4 on 77/0, England all-rounder Moeen Ali has stated that Ravindra Jadeja will be the biggest threat to the England batting lineup. He further added that the flat pitch on Day 5 will aid the spinners, which can be a benefit to the Indian spin-bowling all-rounder.