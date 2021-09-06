IND vs ENG | Ajinkya Rahane’s form not a concern, he will return to form soon, asserts Vikram Rathour

“As I said earlier also, when you are playing cricket for a long time, you will have phases where you will not get runs. That is the time when we need to support the player as a team. As we saw with Pujara also, he has played a couple of important innings for us. We are hoping Ajinkya will get back into form and still play a major role in the Indian team's batting. I do not think we have arrived at that point where Rahane's form should become a concern,” Rathour further said, during the post-match virtual presser, reported HT.