IPL 2021 | Will put in the effort to improve the output in the next seven matches, states Rahul Tewatia

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia has stated that he wants to take every game of the remaining IPL 2021 season in UAE very seriously. Tewatia had stormed into limelight after hitting 5 sixes off Punjab Kings pacer Sheldon Cottrell in the IPL 2020 in the UAE.
With only 86 runs and two wickets in seven games, the swashbuckling all-rounder had a dreadful season so far before the tournament was suspended due to players getting infected by Covid-19. He was selected for the T20I squad for the home series against England because of his good show in the tournament.
"I know my performances weren't up to the mark with regard to the high expectations I keep of myself both when it comes to batting and bowling. "However, I will put in the effort to improve the output in the next seven matches that we are scheduled to play in the UAE, '' Tewatia said in a release issued by Royals.
Royals will restart their campaign against Punjab Kings on September 21 in Dubai.
The 29-year-old said that he would like to repeat his performance against Punjab Kings and live upto his potential in the remaining matches.
"I am really looking forward to it, however not just that match, but all the seven matches. I like to play all my matches with the same intensity and intent, but of course, there are good memories facing PBKS, so it feels special," he said.
The talented all-rounder from Haryana has played 41 IPL games so far and scored 452 runs with the strike rate of 133.3.
