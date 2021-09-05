IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli joins Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid with 1,000 Test runs in England

India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday became only the third Indian batsman to complete 1,000 Test runs in England during the first session on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval.

Kohli reached the landmark with a cover drive for four off pacer Craig Overton to join Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in the elite list. Also, Kohli is now only the third Indian batsman to score more than 1000 Test runs in Australia and England after batting greats Tendulkar and Dravid.

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar had amassed 1,809 and 1,575 runs in Australia and England respectively, while Dravid aggregated 1143 and 1376 in the two countries. Kohli has 1,352 runs so far in Australia and breached the 1000-run mark in England during his 44-run innings. Overall, Kohli has over 1000 Test runs against Australia (1,682), England (1,960), South Africa (1,075) and Sri Lanka (1,004).

Amid the records and the milestones, Virat Kohli was undone by off-spinner Moeen Ali after successfully seeing off his nemesis' James Anderson and Ollies Robinson in the early hours of the first session today. Virat Kohli, who is the fifth-highest run-getter in the series so far at the moment, hasn't scored an international hundred since November 2019.