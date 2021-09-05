 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Shardul Thakur bringing up his second consecutive fifty at The Oval

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Shardul Thakur has now scored a fifty in both the innings of the Oval Test

    Twitter

    IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Shardul Thakur bringing up his second consecutive fifty at The Oval

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:56 PM

    Eyebrows were raised after Shardul Thakur was picked ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin for the 4th Test at The Oval, however, the bowling all-rounder has proved the decision right to some extent. Shardul, India's top-scorer in the 1st innings, slammed his 2nd consecutive fifty in the match on Sunday.

    Shardul Thakur impressed everyone with his batting prowess all over again and hit his second consecutive fifty in the Oval Test on Sunday. Coming out to bat after the departure of India captain Virat Kohli, Shardul showed supreme batting techniques which forced even the English fans to applaud the 29-year-old.

    Shardul, who hit 7 fours and a six during his 72-ball 60, was eventually dismissed by England captain Joe Root but his partnership with Rishabh Pant accounted for 100 runs off 155 balls. 

    ENJOY

    Another one 

    haha oh lord 

    Creating history 

    hahaha

    ELITES 

    OH LOL 

    The memes keep coming 

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down