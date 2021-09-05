IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Shardul Thakur bringing up his second consecutive fifty at The Oval

Today at 7:56 PM
Eyebrows were raised after Shardul Thakur was picked ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin for the 4th Test at The Oval, however, the bowling all-rounder has proved the decision right to some extent. Shardul, India's top-scorer in the 1st innings, slammed his 2nd consecutive fifty in the match on Sunday.
Shardul Thakur impressed everyone with his batting prowess all over again and hit his second consecutive fifty in the Oval Test on Sunday. Coming out to bat after the departure of India captain Virat Kohli, Shardul showed supreme batting techniques which forced even the English fans to applaud the 29-year-old.
Shardul, who hit 7 fours and a six during his 72-ball 60, was eventually dismissed by England captain Joe Root but his partnership with Rishabh Pant accounted for 100 runs off 155 balls.
5️⃣0️⃣ in the first innings ✅— Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) September 5, 2021
5️⃣0️⃣ In the second innings ✅
1️⃣ Shardul Thakur!
Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Thakur pic.twitter.com/0eAobMJPTF
#LordShardul— ABHISHEK KUMAR (@tweet_abhi1989) September 5, 2021
All hail Lord Shardul Thakur pic.twitter.com/DZoqtKNOfw
England's Head Coach mood watching Shardul Thakur bat. pic.twitter.com/aqeRoeKHAT— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 5, 2021
Shardul Thakur (57 & 50*) has now become the only sixth batsman in Test history to make fifty-plus scores in each innings of a Test match while batting at #8.— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 5, 2021
Two other Indians Harbhajan Singh and Wriddiman Saha have also managed to do this.#INDvsEND #IndvEng#ENGvIND #EngvsInd
Virat Kohli's reaction, when Shardul Thakur Smashed a SIX against Ollie Robinson. pic.twitter.com/GGoYDMzTVm— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 5, 2021
Indian Players to Score a Twin 50+ Score in SENA since 2015 :— Pranjal (@pranjal__one8) September 5, 2021
Shardul Thakur*
Virat Kohli
End of the List
What a Performance by Lord Shardul Thakur 👏🔥#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/1EczAc4YLY
"My reaction when Shardul Thakur scores more run in a single match than I did in this whole series." pic.twitter.com/URcZCDAxpn— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) September 5, 2021
Top batsmen watching Shardul Thakur bat.. pic.twitter.com/GrqI5TeX1S— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 2, 2021
